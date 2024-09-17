North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft from vehicle in Harrogate
The incident happened on Tuesday, June 25 at approximately 4.40am on Regent Avenue when a car window was smashed and a bag containing clothing was taken from the vehicle.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the man pictured in the CCTV image as we believe that he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jemma Grant.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240112238 when providing any information regarding the incident.