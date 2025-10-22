North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened at 2.20pm on Tuesday, September 9 when groceries were stolen from Sainsbury’s on Leeds Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250171508 when providing any details regarding the incident.