North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:18 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 2.20pm on Tuesday, September 9 when groceries were stolen from Sainsbury’s on Leeds Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft at Sainsbury's on Leeds Road in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250171508 when providing any details regarding the incident.

