North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Feb 2025, 09:19 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Harrogate.

It happened on Saturday, December 14 at Waitrose on Station Parade and involved the theft of £572.44 worth of stock.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at Waitrose in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228050 when providing any details regarding the incident.

