North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shopping centre in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The theft happened at Next in the Victoria Shopping Centre on April 19.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the individual.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250070419 when providing any details regarding the incident.