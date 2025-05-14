North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shopping centre in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th May 2025, 16:31 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The theft happened at Next in the Victoria Shopping Centre on April 19.

Most Popular

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the individual.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at Next in the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate town centreplaceholder image
The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at Next in the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate town centre

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250070419 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice