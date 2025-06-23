North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shop in Harrogate town centre
The incident happened on Wednesday, June 4 when food items worth more than £70 were stolen from a shop on Cold Bath Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250100771 when providing any details regarding the incident.