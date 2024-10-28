North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shop in Harrogate district
The incident happened on Thursday, October 17 at 10.15am at the Co-op on Leyburn Road, and involved the theft of over £60 of goods.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240189879 when providing any details regarding the incident.