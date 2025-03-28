North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at 10.58am on Saturday, February 8 at One Stop on Knaresborough Road when a man entered the store and removed several items without making an attempt to pay before leaving on a bike.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 2250042433 when providing any details regarding the incident.