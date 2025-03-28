North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 10.58am on Saturday, February 8 at One Stop on Knaresborough Road when a man entered the store and removed several items without making an attempt to pay before leaving on a bike.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft at One Stop in HarrogateThe police have issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft at One Stop in Harrogate
The police have issued a CCTV image of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft at One Stop in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 2250042433 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice