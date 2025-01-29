North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:46 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 2.46pm on Friday, December 20 at Costwold Outdoors when several items of clothing were taken with no attempt to pay.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at Cotswold Outdoors in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240232823 when providing any details regarding the incident.

