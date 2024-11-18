North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at 10.26pm on Saturday, October 26 at the Co-op on Bilton Lane and involved the theft of £39.95 worth of stock.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Hepworth.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240198173 when providing any details regarding the incident.