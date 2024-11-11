North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at shop in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 4.10pm on Saturday, October 5 outside the One Stop on Devonshire Place, when the victim had their shopping bag stolen whilst using a cash machine.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe that the man in the CCTV image may hold important information regarding this incident and we are keen to speak with him.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Sylvia Malta.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240182316 when providing any details regarding the incident.