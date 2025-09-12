North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at service station in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Sep 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 09:11 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Boroughbridge.

The incident happened at 7pm on Sunday, July 13 and involved the theft of motor oil and groceries from Boroughbridge Service Station.

Most Popular

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after the theft of motor oil and groceries from a service station in Boroughbridgeplaceholder image
The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after the theft of motor oil and groceries from a service station in Boroughbridge

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250130519 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice