North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at service station in Harrogate district
The incident happened at 7pm on Sunday, July 13 and involved the theft of motor oil and groceries from Boroughbridge Service Station.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250130519 when providing any details regarding the incident.