North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at petrol station in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a petrol station in Ripon.

The incident happened at 2.27pm on Monday, July 28 at BP on North Street.

It involved various items being placed into a carrier bag, before they left without paying.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250141956 when providing any details regarding the incident