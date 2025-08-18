North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at petrol station in Ripon
The incident happened at 2.27pm on Monday, July 28 at BP on North Street.
It involved various items being placed into a carrier bag, before they left without paying.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Hazel Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250141956 when providing any details regarding the incident