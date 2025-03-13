North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at petrol station in Ripon
The incident happened at 7.20pm on Tuesday, February 18 at BP on North Street when several items of stock were stolen.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250031634 when providing any details regarding the incident.