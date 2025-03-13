North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at petrol station in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:11 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a petrol station in Ripon.

The incident happened at 7.20pm on Tuesday, February 18 at BP on North Street when several items of stock were stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after several items of stock were stolen from the BP petrol station on North Street in Riponplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250031634 when providing any details regarding the incident.

