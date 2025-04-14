North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at petrol station in Harrogate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at 1.42pm on Monday, March 10 when £200 worth of food was stolen from the BP petrol station on Leeds Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise him or know where we can find him.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option two, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250044095 when providing any details regarding the incident.