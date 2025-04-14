North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at petrol station in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 1.42pm on Monday, March 10 when £200 worth of food was stolen from the BP petrol station on Leeds Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise him or know where we can find him.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option two, and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250044095 when providing any details regarding the incident.