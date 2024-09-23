North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following theft at Cotswold Outdoor in Harrogate
The incident happened at 4.13pm on September 4 at Cotswold Outdoor and involved the theft of £150 worth of stock.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Hepworth
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240160789 when providing any details regarding the incident.