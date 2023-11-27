North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following public order offence in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has released two CCTV images of a man that they would like to speak to following a public order offence in Ripon.

The incident took place at Ripon Cathedral on Friday, October 20 at about 11.15am.

A male suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, in his early 40’s, and is believed to be from the Ripon area.

Officers have released two CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation, as he may have information about it.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 116 Craig Brogden.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.