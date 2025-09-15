North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following public order incident in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Sep 2025, 12:47 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a public order incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Wednesday, August 20 at Karma Co Vintage on Beulah Street in Harrogate.

Most Popular

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We've released a CCTV image of a man we'd like to speak, as we believe he may have information that could help our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a public order incident at Karma Co Vintage on Beulah Street in Harrogateplaceholder image
The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a public order incident at Karma Co Vintage on Beulah Street in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC878 Higgins.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250157085 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice