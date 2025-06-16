North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following £1,000 fraud at electrical shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Jun 2025, 09:37 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a fraud incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened in February when a man, who was driving a Fiat Ducato, fraudulently used a bank card to collect a phone order of £1,000 in electrical goods from EPS Limited on Back Dawson Terrace.

Officers have carried out extensive investigations since the incident was reported and they are now in a position to share a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “It's possible people may recognise him from his clothing.

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a £1,000 fraud incident at the EPS Limited electrical shop in Harrogateplaceholder image
“We believe he may have information that could help our investigation.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250049509 when providing any details regarding the incident.

