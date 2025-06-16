North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following £1,000 fraud at electrical shop in Harrogate
The incident happened in February when a man, who was driving a Fiat Ducato, fraudulently used a bank card to collect a phone order of £1,000 in electrical goods from EPS Limited on Back Dawson Terrace.
Officers have carried out extensive investigations since the incident was reported and they are now in a position to share a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “It's possible people may recognise him from his clothing.
“We believe he may have information that could help our investigation.”
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250049509 when providing any details regarding the incident.