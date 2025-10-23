North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following fraud incident in Ripon city centre

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a fraud incident in Ripon city centre.

The incident happened between 2.15pm and 2.20pm on Wednesday, October 1 on Market Place, when a male stole money using a distraction technique.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you can assist with identifying the male in the CCTV image, please contact the officer dealing with the case.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1668 Henderson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250186654 when providing any details regarding the incident.