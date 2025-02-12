North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following fraud incident at supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Feb 2025, 09:17 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a fraud incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened on January 20 when goods were taken from Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road, including one that had its tag removed and others that were scanned at an incorrect price.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a fraud incident at Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Simon Garnett.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250011984 when providing any details regarding the incident.

