North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following criminal damage incident in Ripon on Christmas Eve

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident at a petrol station in Ripon on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 24 at around 4.30am when damage was caused to a display unit at the BP petrol station on North Street in Ripon.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident in Ripon

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.