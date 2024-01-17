North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following criminal damage incident in Ripon on Christmas Eve
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Sunday, December 24 at around 4.30am when damage was caused to a display unit at the BP petrol station on North Street in Ripon.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230245400 when passing on details.