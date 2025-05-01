North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following burglary at shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at about 8am on April 21 at the Co-op on Knaresborough Road and involved a man leaning under the screens to reach behind the till area.
A number of packets of cigarettes were stolen.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We'd particularly like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have important information that could assist the investigation."
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Megan Midwood.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250070233 when providing any details regarding the incident.