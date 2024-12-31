North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following burglary at Knaresborough Golf Club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened between 5.20am and 5.25am on Monday, December 9 December at Knaresborough Golf Club and involved a man climbing in through the roof and causing substantial damage to the property costing approximately £1,000 to £1,500.
He also stole a till draw float with £100 inside.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Alice Brazier.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240224521 when providing any details regarding the incident.