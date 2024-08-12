North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following attempted fraud at shop in Harrogate
It happened at B&Q, on Oak Beck Road, on July 19 and involved a man entering the store and requesting a refund for items that he had taken off the shelf and not purchased.
The fraud was identified after a credit note was issued and CCTV footage was reviewed.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Colin Irvine 1223.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240129143 when providing any details regarding the incident.