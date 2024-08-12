North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following attempted fraud at shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an attempted fraud at a Harrogate shop.

It happened at B&Q, on Oak Beck Road, on July 19 and involved a man entering the store and requesting a refund for items that he had taken off the shelf and not purchased.

The fraud was identified after a credit note was issued and CCTV footage was reviewed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an attempted fraud at B&Q in HarrogateThe police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an attempted fraud at B&Q in Harrogate
The police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after an attempted fraud at B&Q in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Colin Irvine 1223.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240129143 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice