North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following assault outside Harrogate town centre pub

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 11:16 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 10.40pm on Friday, June 27 outside The Mayfair Pub & Kitchen, on the corner of Parliament Street and The Ginnel.

A man assaulted a woman by grabbing her on the head.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man in the image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault outside The Mayfair Pub & Kitchen, on the corner of Parliament Street and The Ginnel, in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jack Young.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250117187 when providing any details regarding the incident.

