North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following assault at shop in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, October 22 at the Co-op on Skipton Road, and involved the victim being assaulted while trying to leave the store.

It caused bleeding to the head of the victim where they have had to receive treatment.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Watson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240192996 when providing any details regarding the incident.