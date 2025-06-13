North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man following assault at club in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at a club in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 10pm on Wednesday, May 21 at Bilton Working Men’s Club and involved a member of the public being struck in the face, resulting in injuries.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at Bilton Working Men’s Club in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC55 Tyson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250091378 when providing any details regarding the incident.

