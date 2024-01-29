News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after woman ‘sexually touched’ in Harrogate town centre bar

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was ‘sexually touched’ at a bar in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:39 GMT
The incident happened at Banyan Bar & Kitchen at approximately 8.30pm on Friday, December 15.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he will have information that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the person in the image, or can help to identify them, is asked to email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man after a woman was ‘sexually touched’ in a bar in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Katie Jacobs or collar number 1131.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230237996 when providing any information.