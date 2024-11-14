North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after woman abused on Harrogate street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident in Harrogate.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.10pm on Wednesday, October 16 when a man approached a woman on Tower Street and attempted to start a conversation.

After she indicated that she was not interested, the man became verbally abusive and aggressive.

When the woman lifted her phone, the man suddenly struck her hand before leaving the building.

The man is described as black, approximately 5ft 10inch tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and tattoos under his eyes.

He spoke with an American accent and was wearing a black hooded top, black thermal leggings, white shorts and white training shoes.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, please contact us, as he may have information that could assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Alan Mason.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240189413 when providing any details regarding the incident.