North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after window smashed at fast food restaurant in Harrogate
The incident happened at 3.20am on Sunday, February 2 at McDonald’s on Cambridge Road and involved a suspect smashing a window at the restaurant.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask Richard Coulthard.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250024231 when providing any details regarding the incident.