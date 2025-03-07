North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after window smashed at fast food restaurant in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 3.20am on Sunday, February 2 at McDonald’s on Cambridge Road and involved a suspect smashing a window at the restaurant.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a window was smashed at McDonald's in Harrogate town centre

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask Richard Coulthard.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250024231 when providing any details regarding the incident.

