North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after trainers stolen from TK Maxx in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 11.48am on May 15 when a man walked into TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre, picked up two pairs of trainers, and left without paying for them.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.

You can email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for PC Katie Hicks 720.

The police are searching for a man after two pairs of trainers were stolen from TK Maxx in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.