North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after trainers stolen from TK Maxx in Harrogate
The incident happened at 11.48am on May 15 when a man walked into TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre, picked up two pairs of trainers, and left without paying for them.
If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.
You can email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for PC Katie Hicks 720.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240085182 when providing any details regarding the incident.