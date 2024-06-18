North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after theft at supermarket in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate last month.

The incident happened at Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road on May 7.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

The police are searching for a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.