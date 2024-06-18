North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after theft at supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened at Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road on May 7.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240080278 when providing any details regarding the incident.