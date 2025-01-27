North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after teenager assaulted in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Jan 2025, 09:38 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at around 6.50pm on December 11 when a teenager was assaulted on Cambridge Street.

The suspect is described as around 5ft 11inch tall, short black hair on the sides, with a goatee beard.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with a long sleeved black top underneath and jeans.

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a teenager was assaulted in Harrogate town centre

The suspect was also wearing a purple apron and a backwards cap, and has a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm.

The victim attended hospital for treatment.

If you know the man pictured in the CCTV image or you know where the police can find him, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joseph Paxton.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 11 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240226362 when providing any details regarding the incident.

