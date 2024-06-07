North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after shop owner attacked in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate.

The incident happened at a shop on The Ginnel just after 4pm on Wednesday, May 1 and involved a male suspect assaulting the owner before leaving on foot.

The victim suffered an injury to his face that required an ambulance to be called.

If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, or have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in touch with them.

The police are searching for a man after a shop owner was attacked in Harrogate town centre

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 1841 Donovan.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.