North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £900 worth of items stolen from shop in Harrogate
At around 12.38pm on August 28, items worth £900 were taken from Cotswold Outdoors on West Park in Harrogate.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Hepworth.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240157687 when providing any details regarding the incident.