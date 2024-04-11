North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £76 worth of alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to in connection with a theft at a supermarket in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Apr 2024, 09:28 BST
The incident happened at around 5.50pm on March 23 when £76 worth of alcohol was stolen from Marks & Spencer on Beech Avenue.

If you have any information that could help identify the man in the CCTV image, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Brendon Frith.

The police would like to speak to this man after the theft of £76 worth of alcohol from Marks & Spencer in Harrogate

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240051837 when providing any details regarding the incident.