North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £76 worth of alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

The incident happened at around 5.50pm on March 23 when £76 worth of alcohol was stolen from Marks & Spencer on Beech Avenue.

If you have any information that could help identify the man in the CCTV image, you should email [email protected]

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Brendon Frith.

The police would like to speak to this man after the theft of £76 worth of alcohol from Marks & Spencer in Harrogate

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.