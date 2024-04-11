North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £76 worth of alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 5.50pm on March 23 when £76 worth of alcohol was stolen from Marks & Spencer on Beech Avenue.
If you have any information that could help identify the man in the CCTV image, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Brendon Frith.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240051837 when providing any details regarding the incident.