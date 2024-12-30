North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £1,900 worth of clothing stolen from shop in Harrogate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at 4pm on December 7 when £1,904 worth of clothing was taken without payment from Cotswold Outdoor.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240224220 when providing any details regarding the incident.