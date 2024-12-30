North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £1,900 worth of clothing stolen from shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 4pm on December 7 when £1,904 worth of clothing was taken without payment from Cotswold Outdoor.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of man that they are looking for after £1,900 worth of clothing was stolen from Cotswold Outdoor in HarrogateThe police have released a CCTV image of man that they are looking for after £1,900 worth of clothing was stolen from Cotswold Outdoor in Harrogate
The police have released a CCTV image of man that they are looking for after £1,900 worth of clothing was stolen from Cotswold Outdoor in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240224220 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice