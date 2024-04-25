North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £140 worth of items stolen from shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 6pm on March 17 at One Stop, on Knaresborough Road, when coffee and body sprays, worth around £140, were stolen.
Officers believe that the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help to assist their investigation.
If you have any information that could help to identify the man in the CCTV image, then you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240047925 when providing any details regarding the incident.