North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £140 worth of items stolen from shop in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a number of items were stolen from a shop in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2024, 09:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at around 6pm on March 17 at One Stop, on Knaresborough Road, when coffee and body sprays, worth around £140, were stolen.

Officers believe that the man in the CCTV image may have information that could help to assist their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information that could help to identify the man in the CCTV image, then you should email [email protected]

The police are searching for a man after coffee and body sprays were stolen from One Stop in HarrogateThe police are searching for a man after coffee and body sprays were stolen from One Stop in Harrogate
The police are searching for a man after coffee and body sprays were stolen from One Stop in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240047925 when providing any details regarding the incident.