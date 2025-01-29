North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after £100 worth of items stolen from shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at 12.06pm on Tuesday, December 31 at TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre when a man took over £100 worth of goods without paying for them.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240238111 when providing any details regarding the incident.