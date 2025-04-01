North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after passenger assaulted on bus from Harrogate and Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following an assault in Harrogate.

The incident happened just before 4pm on Thursday, February 27 on the number 36 bus from Harrogate to Leeds.

A man is alleged to have punched another passenger who was leaving the bus, causing bruising to his head.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man or have any information about the incident.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Peter Henderson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250036076 when providing any details regarding the incident.