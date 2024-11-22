North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after paddle board stolen in Pateley Bridge

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:17 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft in Pateley Bridge last month.

The incident happened at around 10.45am on Sunday, October 27 on the High Street when a expensive paddle board was stolen.

The paddle board is white with a large distinctive pink TIKI logo on the upper surface.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man or you can help us to recover the paddle board.”

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a expensive paddle board was stolen in Pateley Bridge

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Mark Burrows.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240196097 when providing any details regarding the incident.

