North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after over £1,000 worth of items stolen from shop in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 11am on October 13 at the Marks and Spencer Food Hall on Beech Avenue when more than £1,000 of meat and alcohol was stolen.

If you have any information that could help to identify the man in the CCTV image, you should email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Brendon Frith.

The police are searching for a man after over £1,000 worth of meat and alcohol was stolen from the M&S Food Hall in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240190615 when providing any details regarding the incident.