North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after over £1,000 worth of items stolen from shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 11am on October 13 at the Marks and Spencer Food Hall on Beech Avenue when more than £1,000 of meat and alcohol was stolen.
If you have any information that could help to identify the man in the CCTV image, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Brendon Frith.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240190615 when providing any details regarding the incident.