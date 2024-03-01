North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after mobile phones stolen from shops in Harrogate
The perpetrator appears to be targeting small shops where mobile phones belonging to staff may be left on the desk or till area.
They are covering the phone with items they are carrying, then leaving the shops with the stolen phone.
Officers believe the man shown in the CCTV image may have information that could help them with their investigation and are asking anyone who recognises him to get in touch.
They are also urging anyone working in retail to be vigilant, to take notice of unusual behaviour and not to place valuable items such as phones within reach of customers.
They are reminded to keep any valuables or personal items out of sight and reach and be wary of someone using objects to cover parts of a workspace where items such as a phone may be.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for James Hurren.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240009382 when providing any details.