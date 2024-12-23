North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after mobile phone stolen from charity shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from a charity shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 10.25am on Tuesday, December 10 at Cats Protection on Oxford Street where a phone was stolen.

A customer in the shop took the iPhone 12 Max belonging to a member of staff which was on the sales counter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

The police are searching for a man after a mobile phone was stolen from the Cats Protection charity shop in HarrogateThe police are searching for a man after a mobile phone was stolen from the Cats Protection charity shop in Harrogate
The police are searching for a man after a mobile phone was stolen from the Cats Protection charity shop in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240225351 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice