North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after mobile phone stolen from charity shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at 10.25am on Tuesday, December 10 at Cats Protection on Oxford Street where a phone was stolen.
A customer in the shop took the iPhone 12 Max belonging to a member of staff which was on the sales counter.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240225351 when providing any details regarding the incident.