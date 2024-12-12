North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after meat stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Dec 2024, 09:14 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 11am on Saturday, November 16 at Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road and involved meat being stolen from the store.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are searching for a man after meat was stolen from Sainsbury's in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240209882 when providing any details regarding the incident.

