North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after meat stolen from supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened at 11am on Saturday, November 16 at Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road and involved meat being stolen from the store.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240209882 when providing any details regarding the incident.