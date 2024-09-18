North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after meat stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Sep 2024, 12:06 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 6.30pm on Friday, August 24 at Sainsbury's on Kings Road when a man made no attempt to pay for a quantity of meat before leaving the store.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man after meat was stolen from Sainsbury's in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240153981 when providing any information regarding the incident.