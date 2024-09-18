North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after meat stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft from a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 6.30pm on Friday, August 24 at Sainsbury's on Kings Road when a man made no attempt to pay for a quantity of meat before leaving the store.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a man after meat was stolen from Sainsbury's in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240153981 when providing any information regarding the incident.