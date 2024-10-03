North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after large amount of money stolen from outside bank in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 6.55pm on August 28 outside the Halifax bank on Oxford Street, and involved a male suspect stealing a large amount of money from the victim.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.” If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Burrows.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240157184 when providing any details regarding the incident.