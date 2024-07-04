North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after items worth £300 stolen from supermarket in Ripon
It happened on May 5 at around 9.20am when a man entered Sainsbury's on Market Place and picked up a large amount of Yankee candles and bedding bundles valued over £300.
He left the store without making payment.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise him or know where we can find him.”
If you can help in any way, you should email [email protected]
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240099760 when providing any details regarding the incident.