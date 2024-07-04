North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after items worth £300 stolen from supermarket in Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of man they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Ripon.

It happened on May 5 at around 9.20am when a man entered Sainsbury's on Market Place and picked up a large amount of Yankee candles and bedding bundles valued over £300.

He left the store without making payment.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise him or know where we can find him.”

If you can help in any way, you should email [email protected]

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.