North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after items stolen from TK Maxx in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:11 BST
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre at 12.20pm on August 21, when a man made no attempt to pay for nearly £60 worth of goods and left the store.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV footage as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man after items were stolen from TK Maxx in Harrogate town centre

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240151879 when providing any details regarding the incident.

