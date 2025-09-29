North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after items stolen from supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened on Monday, July 27 when items were stolen from Sainsbury’s on Cold Bath Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250145141 when providing any details regarding the incident.