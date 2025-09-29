North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man after items stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:45 BST
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Monday, July 27 when items were stolen from Sainsbury’s on Cold Bath Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after items were stolen from Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250145141 when providing any details regarding the incident.

